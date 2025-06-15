It’s that time of year again, as closures for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race will get underway later this week.

NASCAR officials and the city of Chicago worked this year to trim down the total build-out time for the street circuit around Grant Park, reducing it to 25 days, 13 fewer days than it took to build the course in 2024, according to officials.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The closures will be slow to take effect, as Balbo Drive will represent the first closure, with curb lanes on Columbus Drive also closing this week.

Next week things will kick into higher gear, with temporary closures on Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive, along with Jackson Drive.

During the week of the race, several major Chicago thoroughfares will see road closures, as DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close in both directions for two days, as will major streets like Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road.

The Loop 110 Xfinity Series race will take place on Saturday, July 5 at 3:30 p.m., with the NASCAR Cup Series’ Grant Park 165 taking place on Sunday, July 6 at 1 p.m.

A full list of events around the race can be found on NASCAR’s website.

For the rest of the details on street closures, see below.

June 19

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Balbo Drive will close in both directions from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

In addition, parking restrictions will be put into effect along Columbus Drive between Jackson and Balbo.

June 20

The curb lanes on Columbus Drive will close between Jackson and Balbo.

June 23

Ida B. Wells Drive will close between Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive. In addition, eastbound Ida B. Wells Drive will close between Congress Plaza Drive and Michigan Avenue, though the westbound lanes will remain open.

Later that night, there will be a temporary closure of northbound Michigan Avenue between Congress Plaza Drive and Jackson Drive.

June 24

That section of northbound Michigan Avenue will close again between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

June 25

Northbound Columbus Drive will close between Balbo and Jackson between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

June 26

At 10 p.m., Jackson Drive will close between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive.

June 27

Balbo will close between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive.

June 28

At 10 p.m., Congress Plaza Drive will close.

June 30

Columbus Drive will close completely between Jackson Drive and Roosevelt Road.

July 2

At 10 p.m., Roosevelt Road will close between Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

July 3

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close between Randolph Street and McFetridge Road.

July 5 and 6 (Race Days)

The following roadways will close for race days in the city:

-DuSable Lake Shore Drive in both directions between McFetridge Drive and Randolph Street.

-Northbound Michigan Avenue between Roosevelt Road and Monroe Street.

-Southbound Michigan Avenue between Monroe Street to 8th Street.

-Monroe Street from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

-Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Monroe Street.

-Roosevelt Road from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Michigan Avenue.

-Jackson Drive from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

-Ida B. Wells Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive.

-Northbound Indiana Avenue between Roosevelt Road and 13th Street.

-The Post Place and Garvey Court entrances and exits from DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

For more information on access points for residents and for streets that will be closed to pedestrians, visit Chicago’s OEMC website.