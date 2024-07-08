NASCAR Chicago

NASCAR Chicago updates: Points-leader Kyle Larson suffers ugly wreck in race

Larson earned the pole position for Sunday's race in Chicago

Kyle Larson, who won the pole position for Sunday’s NASCAR Chicago Street Race and is the Cup Series’ points-leader, suffered heavy damage to his car after slamming into a wall during the race.

Larson was heading toward Turn 6 on Columbus Drive when his car skidded on the wet pavement and slammed into the tire barrier before making contact with the wall behind the rubber wheels.

His car was pulled out of the wall and he attempted to make it back to pit road, but was unable to get all the way back in, leading to a caution flag and an end to his day.

Larson entered Sunday’s race with a 20-point lead over Chase Elliott in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings. He has already qualified for this year’s playoffs, with three wins and 10 top-10s to his credit on the year.

Sunday’s race was marked by a slew of crashes amid a second consecutive rainy year, with a delay of nearly two hours causing the race to be cut short.

Shane Van Gisbergen, who won last year’s Cup Series race in Chicago and won the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, also had to exit the race after a crash in Turn 6.

