As Chicago’s NASCAR street race approaches, more road closures are taking effect as workers prepare for the historic weekend.

According to an update from the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications, Jackson Drive will temporarily close in both directions between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday.

While some lanes will reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, some lane closures will remain in place as track barriers are constructed, officials said.

Additional closures will also take effect on Balbo beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, as the roadway will be closed between Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive, officials said.

That roadway will remain closed through race weekend.

Residents are urged to use Randolph Street to travel between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive for the duration of the race preparation process.

Additional closures have already taken effect, including parking restrictions on Columbus Drive, according to officials. Ida B. Wells Drive is also closed east of Michigan Avenue for the construction of viewing areas.

The main bulk of the closures will begin to take effect on June 25, with Jackson Drive fully closing between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive. Columbus will also close between Jackson Drive and Roosevelt Road.

Here are the remaining closures in chronological order.

June 25:

-The biggest closures begin in earnest on this date. Jackson Drive will close between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive, while Columbus Drive will close between Jackson Drive and Roosevelt Road.

June 26:

-Congress Plaza Drive will close. Lane closures will also take effect on eastbound Roosevelt Road between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

June 27:

-The curb lane on southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close between Balbo Drive and Roosevelt Road as crews install track barriers.

June 28:

-Beginning at 8 p.m., southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close between Randolph Street and McFetridge Road. Lane closures will also begin on northbound Michigan Avenue between Van Buren and Jackson.

Jackson Drive will also close between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Monroe Street will close between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Columbus Drive will close between Jackson Drive and Monroe Street.

June 29:

-Beginning at 8 p.m., northbound Michigan Avenue will close between Balbo and Jackson.

-Beginning at 10 p.m., Roosevelt Road will close in both directions between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Lanes on southbound Michigan Avenue will also close between Balbo and Jackson.

June 30:

-Beginning at 5 p.m., southbound Michigan Avenue will close between Balbo and Jackson.

This year’s Fourth of July holiday weekend festivities will include the NASCAR’s first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race, where stock cars will bolt down the streets of downtown Chicago in a 2.2 mile, 12-turn course.

July 1:

-Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close between McFetridge and Randolph as a safety precaution.

Road reopenings will begin on July 2, with DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Michigan Avenue among the primary roadways that crews will focus on first. All deconstruction and road reopenings should take place by July 15.