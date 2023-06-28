LIVE: Chicago officials give update on safety plans for NASCAR street race, 4th of July weekend

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream of the press conference starting at 10:30 a.m. CT in the player above.

Chicago officials are set to reveal their safety plans ahead of what will be a busy and historic Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Authorities from agencies around the city, including police, fire, the mayor's office and more, are set to hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. to unveil their plans ahead of the major weekend.

In a matter of days thousands are expected in the city as NASCAR brings a street race course to downtown Chicago, sending drivers speeding past some of the most iconic landmarks and down some of the city's most notable streets, including Lake Shore Drive.

Here is a full map of the track

Chicago Street Race weekend will mark NASCAR's first Chicago-area event in years. The company used to host races at Joliet's Chicagoland Speedway from 2001 to 2019. It will also be the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race.

The NASCAR Cup Series street course race will take place on July 2 and will be preceded by an IMSA-sanctioned series race, which will run on July 1.

MAP: Day-by-day street closures

The start and finish line and pit road will be located along South Columbus Drive directly in front of Buckingham Fountain. The course will pass through the famed Grant Park, the northern edge of Soldier Field and more.

The event will also see a lineup of some big-name artists who will headline concerts as part of a two-day festival with the historic event. The racing giant revealed The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett will perform.