Here's a map of the track for the 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race this weekend

NASCAR is returning to downtown Chicago for a second year, bringing its highly anticipated street race to the city on a track that will see drivers speeding down some of the most iconic roadways.

Race cars are expected to reach speeds of over 100 mph, in a 12-turn course that will once again put Chicago's skyline on full display.

The second annual NASCAR Chicago Street Race is set to take place this Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Just like 2023, the race will take place on sections of streets that surround and are adjacent to Grant Park. That includes Columbus Drive, Jackson Boulevard, Michigan Avenue, Roosevelt Road, Balbo Drive, and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Here's a map of the route:

Both races will use the same course.

The Cup Series race, named the Grant Park 165, is a 165-mile race with 75 laps. Before that will be the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, or The Loop 110, which is 50 laps with 110 miles.

The Loop 110 will take place at 2:30 p.m. Saturday while the Grant Park 165 takes place at 3:30 pm. Sunday.

According to race organizers, "cars will once again exceed 100 mph along several sections of the course’s straightaways, while other sections, such as turns and pit road, require significantly reduced speed. "

Which streets will be closed and which will remain open during the race?

Several streets along and around the race course will be closed in the lead up, during and after the big event.

This includes major roadways like DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue and more.

For a complete day-by-day schedule of road closures, click here.

The following streets will remain open through race weekend:

State Street

Dearborn Street

Clark Street

LaSalle Street

Wells Street

Franklin Street

Upper Wacker Drive

Lower Wacker Drive

Randolph Street

Washington Street

Madison Street

Roosevelt Road west of Michigan Avenue

18th Street

Who is racing in the event?

The Cup Series entry list includes all of the usual full-time drivers, plus a few wild cards.

Shane van Gisbergen, who races full-time in the Xfinity Series but won the Cup race in Chicago last summer, will defend his victory in the No. 16 Chevy for Kaulig Racing. Elsewhere, Xfinity regulars A.J. Allmendinger and Austin Hill will enter the Cup race as part-time entries and road-racing ace Joey Hand will make his first start of the season for RFK Racing.

Here's the entry list for the Cup race on Sunday: