Here's a map of the track for the 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race this weekend

Race cars are expected to reach speeds of over 100 mph, in a 12-turn course that will once again put Chicago's skyline on full display

NASCAR is returning to downtown Chicago for a second year, bringing its highly anticipated street race to the city on a track that will see drivers speeding down some of the most iconic roadways.

Race cars are expected to reach speeds of over 100 mph, in a 12-turn course that will once again put Chicago's skyline on full display.

The second annual NASCAR Chicago Street Race is set to take place this Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Just like 2023, the race will take place on sections of streets that surround and are adjacent to Grant Park. That includes Columbus Drive, Jackson Boulevard, Michigan Avenue, Roosevelt Road, Balbo Drive, and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. 

Here's a map of the route:

Both races will use the same course.

The Cup Series race, named the Grant Park 165, is a 165-mile race with 75 laps. Before that will be the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, or The Loop 110, which is 50 laps with 110 miles.

The Loop 110 will take place at 2:30 p.m. Saturday while the Grant Park 165 takes place at 3:30 pm. Sunday.

According to race organizers, "cars will once again exceed 100 mph along several sections of the course’s straightaways, while other sections, such as turns and pit road, require significantly reduced speed. "

Which streets will be closed and which will remain open during the race?

Several streets along and around the race course will be closed in the lead up, during and after the big event.

This includes major roadways like DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue and more.

For a complete day-by-day schedule of road closures, click here.

The following streets will remain open through race weekend:

  • State Street
  • Dearborn Street
  • Clark Street
  • LaSalle Street
  • Wells Street
  • Franklin Street
  • Upper Wacker Drive
  • Lower Wacker Drive
  • Randolph Street
  • Washington Street
  • Madison Street
  • Roosevelt Road west of Michigan Avenue
  • 18th Street

Who is racing in the event?

The Cup Series entry list includes all of the usual full-time drivers, plus a few wild cards.

Shane van Gisbergen, who races full-time in the Xfinity Series but won the Cup race in Chicago last summer, will defend his victory in the No. 16 Chevy for Kaulig Racing. Elsewhere, Xfinity regulars A.J. Allmendinger and Austin Hill will enter the Cup race as part-time entries and road-racing ace Joey Hand will make his first start of the season for RFK Racing.

Here's the entry list for the Cup race on Sunday:

Car numberDriverTeamSponsor
1Ross ChastainTrackhouse RacingBusch Light
2Austin CindricTeam PenskeDiscount Tire
3Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingGet Bioethanol
4Josh BerryStewart-Haas RacingOverstock
5Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsValvoline
6Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingElk Grove Village
7Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsCelsius
8Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingZone
9Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsNAPA Auto Parts
10Noah GragsonStewart-Haas RacingBass Pro Shops
11Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingSport Clips
12Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeMenards
13A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingBenesch
14Chase BriscoeStewart-Haas RacingMahindra Tractors
15Kaz GralaRick Ware RacingRemixers.com/Meat N' Bone
16Shane van GisbergenKaulig RacingWendy's
17Chris BuescherRFK RacingFastenal
19Martin Truex Jr.Joe Gibbs RacingBass Pro Shops
20Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingCraftsman Tools
21Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingMotorcraft/Quick Lane
22Joey LoganoTeam PenskeShell/Pennzoil
23Bubba Wallace23XI RacingMcDonald's
24William ByronHendrick MotorsportsRelay Payments
31Daniel HemricKaulig RacingCirkul
33Austin HillRichard Childress RacingUnited Rentals
34Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsChicago White Sox
38Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsGener8tor
41Ryan PreeceStewart-Haas RacingHaas Tooling
42John Hunter NemechekLegacy Motor ClubDollar Tree
43Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubFamily Dollar
45Tyler Reddick23XI RacingJordan Brand
47Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty RacingMariano's/Colgate
48Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsAlly
51Justin HaleyRick Ware RacingPinnacle Home Improvement
54Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingMonster Energy
60Joey HandRFK RacingBuildSubmarines.com
66Josh BilickiMBM MotorsportsPurekick Hydration
71Zane SmithSpire MotorsportsFocused Health
77Carson HocevarSpire MotorsportsZeigler Auto Group
99Daniel SuarezTrackhouse RacingJockey/Folds of Honor

