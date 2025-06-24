NASCAR Chicago Street Race

Heat-induced pavement buckling accelerates NASCAR street closures

Closures will go into effect Wednesday on Columbus and Balbo

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A pair of street closures for next week’s NASCAR Chicago Street Race will go into effect earlier than expected after searing heat caused pavement buckling near Grant Park.

Street closures were already underway in some parts of the course through Chicago’s Grant Park, but road closures on Columbus Drive and Balbo Drive will go into effect earlier than scheduled so that Chicago Department of Transportation crews can perform emergency repairs of buckled pavement near the intersection of those streets.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to a CDOT release, Columbus will close between Jackson Drive and Roosevelt Road beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday. That closure was slated to go into effect on June 30, according to CDOT officials.

In addition, Balbo Drive will close between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive at 10 p.m. Wednesday, more than a day ahead of its originally scheduled closure.

Pavement buckling has been occurring around the area after several days of temperatures that soared into the 90s, with heat indices exceeding 100 degrees.

We walked, biked and drove the Chicago NASCAR Street Race course to see what it’s really like—and how long it takes to complete without race-day speed.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, that heat, along with forecasted precipitation, could cause pavement failures throughout the Chicago area this week, and numerous such incidents have already occurred in Joliet, along the Jane Addams Tollway, and in multiple other locations.

NASCAR Chicago Street Race

NASCAR 4 hours ago

How iRacing brought the NASCAR Chicago Street Course to life

NASCAR Chicago Street Race Jun 15

NASCAR Chicago Street Race closures begin this week near Grant Park

Before all is said and done, NASCAR street closures will impact numerous Chicago thoroughfares, including Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

https://www.nbcchicago.com/nascar-chicago-street-race/nascar-chicago-street-race-closures-begin-this-week-near-grant-park/3768736/A full list of closures can be found on the NBC Chicago app.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

NASCAR Chicago Street Race
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us