A pair of street closures for next week’s NASCAR Chicago Street Race will go into effect earlier than expected after searing heat caused pavement buckling near Grant Park.

Street closures were already underway in some parts of the course through Chicago’s Grant Park, but road closures on Columbus Drive and Balbo Drive will go into effect earlier than scheduled so that Chicago Department of Transportation crews can perform emergency repairs of buckled pavement near the intersection of those streets.

According to a CDOT release, Columbus will close between Jackson Drive and Roosevelt Road beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday. That closure was slated to go into effect on June 30, according to CDOT officials.

In addition, Balbo Drive will close between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive at 10 p.m. Wednesday, more than a day ahead of its originally scheduled closure.

Pavement buckling has been occurring around the area after several days of temperatures that soared into the 90s, with heat indices exceeding 100 degrees.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, that heat, along with forecasted precipitation, could cause pavement failures throughout the Chicago area this week, and numerous such incidents have already occurred in Joliet, along the Jane Addams Tollway, and in multiple other locations.

Before all is said and done, NASCAR street closures will impact numerous Chicago thoroughfares, including Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

A full list of closures can be found on the NBC Chicago app.