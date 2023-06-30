Full closure of DuSable Lake Shore Drive coming for NASCAR Chicago Street Race

If you're hoping to take a drive along the lake this holiday weekend, be prepared to take detours and navigate road closures as big chunk of DuSable Lake Shore Drive will soon close in both directions ahead of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race planned for July 1 and 2.

Earlier this week, Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive closed between Randolph Street and McFetridge Drive. Lane closures will also began on northbound Michigan Avenue between Van Buren and Jackson.

Thursday evening, northbound Michigan Avenue closed between Balbo and Jackson, and Roosevelt Road closed in both directions between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Lanes on southbound Michigan Avenue also closed between Balbo and Jackson.

Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, southbound Michigan Avenue will close between Balbo and Jackson.

Saturday, northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close between McFetridge and Randolph -- which means DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed in both directions between the Field Museum to just south of the Chicago River.

Below is a map of the full closures planned.

Reopening Schedule

July 2

At the end of the event, officials said the priority will be centered on opening up DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Columbus Drive and Michigan Avenue "as soon as possible."

Northbound Lake Shore Drive is scheduled to reopen between McFetridge and Monroe and southbound Michigan Avenue will reopen between Roosevelt and Monroe sometime before 7 a.m. on July 3, officials said.

July 3

At least one lane of traffic is expected to reopen on southbound Lake Shore Drive by midnight on July 3. Northbound Michigan Avenue and eastbound Roosevelt Road will also see one lane reopen, while all of westbound Roosevelt Road is expected to reopen.

July 4-5

Beginning at midnight and continuing through 4 p.m., officials are expected to continue to remove track wall from the event on southbound Lake Shore Drive, fully reopening the road after 4 p.m., officials said.

Then, beginning at 4 p.m. and continuing through the morning hours of July 5, the remaining walls on northbound Michigan Avenue will be removed, "allowing for three lanes" to reopen.

July 5-6

Between July 5 and July 6 Congress Circle is expected to fully reopen.

July 6-7

Columbus Drive between Roosevelt and Balbo is expected to remain closed in both directions. Balbo Drive will also remain closed to traffic between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive.

July 8-9

Jackson Drive will remain closed between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive in both directions. Closures will also continue on Columbus Drive.

July 10

Columbus Drive reopens in both directions between Roosevelt Road and Jakcson Boulevard, but one lane remains closed between Balbo Drive and Jackson Boulevard in both directions.

Ida B. Wells between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive fully reopens.

Jackson Boulevard and Columbus Drive intersection reopens.

July 11

Northbound Columbus Drive reopens fully between Balbo Drive and Jackson Boulevard.

July 12-13

Balbo Drive reopens between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

July 14-15

All streets, parking and sidewalks are reopened.

Alternate Routes

For those needing to travel north or south, officials recommend:

• State St.

• Dearborn St. (NB)

• LaSalle St. (NB and SB)

• Wells St. (SB)

• Franklin St. (NB)

• Upper Wacker Dr. (NB and SB)

For west or east:

• Upper Wacker. (EB and WB)

• Randolph St. (WB)

• Washington. (EB)

• Madison Ave. (WB)

• Roosevelt Rd. (EB and WB)

• 18th St. (EB and WB)

• 22nd St / Cermak (EB and WB)

Lower Wacker Drive will be promoted for through traffic to avoid the Loop.