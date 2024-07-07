Isolated showers, storms possible in Chicago area on NASCAR race day

Last year’s NASCAR Chicago Street Race was marred by heavy rain, and while this year’s race will likely see much better weather, there is still a chance that isolated showers and storms could impact the festivities.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team and the National Weather Service, isolated showers and storms are expected to arrive in the late morning hours and stick around into the afternoon, with the green flag dropping in Grant Park at 3:30 p.m. on NBC Chicago.

While the storms will be widely scattered in nature, any that form could bring pockets of heavy rain to areas north of Interstate 80, according to forecast models.

Outside of those showers and storms, it should be a largely pleasant day, with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s across the area. Conditions are also expected to dry out in the late afternoon and into the evening.

There is a chance for more showers and storms to form during the overnight hours, sticking around into the morning on Monday. Highs will once again be in the low-to-mid 80s, with an active weather pattern beginning to take hold in the area.

A similar forecast is in place for Tuesday, but some uncertainty exists for Wednesday. Tropical Storm Beryl, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before it hits the coast of Texas, is expected to begin a northward trek after it makes landfall. The storm system could make it all the way up to Chicago by Wednesday, bringing more chances for showers and storms and some locally heavy rain.

Beyond Wednesday, temperatures will slowly start to climb, with next weekend bringing the possibility of above-average highs. By Sunday, heat indices could climb to nearly 100 degrees, with highs in the mid-90s, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Stay tuned for all the latest weather news and information via the NBC Chicago app and the NBC 5 Storm Team on our 24/7 streaming channel.