Snapshots: 2020 Chicago Polar Plunge Published March 1, 2020 • Updated on March 1, 2020 at 1:02 pm Thousands of brave men and women jumped Sunday morning into the freezing Lake Michigan at North Avenue Beach for Special Olympics Chicago. Some of our NBC 5 & Telemundo Chicago family members took part in the annual event. 9 photos 1/9 Molly Walsh 2/9 Molly Walsh 3/9 Molly Walsh 4/9 Molly Walsh 5/9 Stephanie Jimenez 6/9 Stephanie Jimenez Featuring NBC 5's Mike Berman, Chris Hush and Andy Avalos. 7/9 Stephanie Jimenez 8/9 Stephanie Jimenez Featuring Telemundo Chicago's Iris Berrios, Marybel Gonzalez and Alfonso Gutierrez, along with NBC 5's Chris Hush. 9/9 Stephanie Jimenez Featuring NBC 5's Mike Berman, Mike Lorber, Andy Avalos and Chris Hush alongside NBC's Al Roker. This article tagged under: 2020 Chicago Polar Plunge