Snapshots: 2020 Chicago Polar Plunge

Thousands of brave men and women jumped Sunday morning into the freezing Lake Michigan at North Avenue Beach for Special Olympics Chicago. Some of our NBC 5 & Telemundo Chicago family members took part in the annual event.

9 photos
1/9
Molly Walsh
2/9
Molly Walsh
3/9
Molly Walsh
4/9
Molly Walsh
5/9
Stephanie Jimenez
6/9
Stephanie Jimenez
Featuring NBC 5's Mike Berman, Chris Hush and Andy Avalos.
7/9
Stephanie Jimenez
8/9
Stephanie Jimenez
Featuring Telemundo Chicago's Iris Berrios, Marybel Gonzalez and Alfonso Gutierrez, along with NBC 5's Chris Hush.
9/9
Stephanie Jimenez
Featuring NBC 5's Mike Berman, Mike Lorber, Andy Avalos and Chris Hush alongside NBC's Al Roker.

2020 Chicago Polar Plunge

