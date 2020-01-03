See Inside Abandoned, Dilapidated Gary Schools Mayor Wants Demolished

Heaps of garbage, overgrown landscaping and pitted classrooms covered in graffiti and containing broken infrastructure show the unsafe conditions of eight abandoned school buildings in Gary, Indiana, that the city's mayor wants torn down.

Citing the state's Unsafe Building Law, Mayor Jerome A. Prince directed Gary's building commission to determine the safeness of the sites. If deemed unsafe, Prince wants the following schools demolished by March 5, 2020: Norton, Horace Mann, Lew Wallace, Edison, Carver, Nobel, Spaulding and Brunswick.

Photos below show the current conditions of several blighted buildings and properties.