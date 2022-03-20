Photos: Runners Hit Streets of Chicago for 2022 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Published 19 mins ago • Updated 2 mins ago For the first time since 2019, the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle hit the streets of Chicago Sunday. Here are some of the images from the incredible day. 10 photos 1/10 2/10 Wisconsin-native Samantha Schroth won the women’s wheelchair race Sunday. 3/10 Sky 5 captures the gaggle of runners in the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle. 4/10 Tai Dinger won the men’s race by less than one second, posting a time of 22:56. 5/10 NBC 5’s Greg Butler shows off his fashion-sense at the start line! 6/10 Natosha Rogers won the women’s race with a time of 25:30. 7/10 Team Telemundo in the house! 8/10 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 9/10 10/10 This article tagged under: Bank of America Shamrock ShuffleShamrock Shuffle 2022 More Photo Galleries 2022 SAG Awards Fashion: See What the Stars Wore Pictures: Global Protests Roil US, Europe and Asia Over Russian Invasion of Ukraine Pictures: Landmarks Light Up in Support of Ukraine Pictures from the Russian Attacks on Ukraine