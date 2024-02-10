Photos: Vehicles on display at the Chicago Auto Show from EVs to supercars and more

By NBC Chicago Staff

The Chicago Auto Show cruised into McCormick Place for another year on Saturday, with a special emphasis on electric vehicles and a smaller footprint.

Noticably absent are the popular Jeep and Ram test trucks, which didn't make a return after the automakers' parent company, Stellantis, withdrew its participation.

This year marks the first appearance for EV manufacturers Lucid and Tesla, which both have vehicles on the Chicago Drives Electric test track. Mazda also made a return this year, with an exhibit presented by the Napleton Automotive Group.

If you haven't decided whether you're going this year or just want to see the newest vehicles to hit the market, here's a small sample of the hundreds on display:

28 photos
1/28
2/28
3/28
4/28
5/28
6/28
7/28
8/28
9/28
10/28
11/28
12/28
13/28
14/28
15/28
16/28
17/28
18/28
19/28
20/28
21/28
22/28
23/28
24/28
25/28
26/28
27/28
28/28

This article tagged under:

chicago news

More Photo Galleries

Allegiant Stadium will have these food and drink options for Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl
Allegiant Stadium will have these food and drink options for Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl
Photos: Atmospheric river slams California with wind and rain
Photos: Atmospheric river slams California with wind and rain
Photos: Holocaust Remembrance Day 2024
Photos: Holocaust Remembrance Day 2024
Best red carpet looks from the 75th Emmys Awards
Best red carpet looks from the 75th Emmys Awards
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us