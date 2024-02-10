Photos: Vehicles on display at the Chicago Auto Show from EVs to supercars and more

The Chicago Auto Show cruised into McCormick Place for another year on Saturday, with a special emphasis on electric vehicles and a smaller footprint.

Noticably absent are the popular Jeep and Ram test trucks, which didn't make a return after the automakers' parent company, Stellantis, withdrew its participation.

This year marks the first appearance for EV manufacturers Lucid and Tesla, which both have vehicles on the Chicago Drives Electric test track. Mazda also made a return this year, with an exhibit presented by the Napleton Automotive Group.

If you haven't decided whether you're going this year or just want to see the newest vehicles to hit the market, here's a small sample of the hundreds on display: