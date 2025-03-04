PHOTOS: See which Democratic attendees wore pink to President Trump's address Published 2 hours ago • Updated 2 hours ago The Democratic Women's Caucus announced dozens of its members will wear pink during President Donald Trump's Joint Address to Congress Tuesday night. 13 photos 1/13 Representative Maxine Dexter, a Democrat from Oregon, left, and Representative Sarah McBride, a Democrat from Delaware, speak prior to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Donald Trump’s primetime address Tuesday night from Capitol Hill, billed as a chronicle of his “Renewal of the American Dream,” comes at a critical juncture early in his second term, as voters who elected him to tackle inflation and improve the economy are beginning to weigh the impact of his agenda. Photographer: Win McNamee/Getty Images/Bloomberg via Getty Images 2/13 US Representative Nancy Pelosi, Democrat from California, gathers with other female members wearing pink ahead of US President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) 3/13 Female Democratic members of Congress wearing pink to protest the Trump administration’s policies pose for a photo ahead of US President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) 4/13 WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 04: U.S. Rep. Natalie Barragan (D-CA) (L) talks to Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV) ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump was expected to address Congress on his early achievements of his presidency and his upcoming legislative agenda. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images) 5/13 (L-R) US Representatives Victoria Spartz (R-IN), House Republican Conference Chair Lisa McClain (R-MI) and US Representative Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) embrace as they talk prior to US President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (Photo by Win McNamee / POOL / AFP) (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) 6/13 US Representative Jill Takoda (D-HI) wears pink to protest the Trump administration’s policies ahead of US President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) 7/13 US Representative Jill Tokuda (D-HI) wears a pink jacket with words from the US Constitution to protest the Trump administration’s policies, prior to US President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (Photo by Win McNamee / POOL / AFP) (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) 8/13 WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 04: (from left to right) Representatives Jill Tokuda (D-HI), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), and Judy Chu (D-CA) talk on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump was expected to address Congress on the early achievements of his presidency and his upcoming legislative agenda. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images) 9/13 WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 04: Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-NY), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA), and Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) take a selfie prior to U.S. President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump was expected to address Congress on his early achievements of his presidency and his upcoming legislative agenda. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images) 10/13 WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 04: U.S. Rep. Natalie Barragan (D-CA) (C) talks to Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV) ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump was expected to address Congress on his early achievements of his presidency and his upcoming legislative agenda. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images) 11/13 WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 04: Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s (D-WA) hand rests on the back of Rep. Jill Tokuda (D-HI) wearing a jacket with writing of the U.S. Constitution on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump was expected to address Congress on his early achievements of his presidency and his upcoming legislative agenda. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images) 12/13 WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 04: U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-NY) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) talk prior to U.S. President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump was expected to address Congress on his early achievements of his presidency and his upcoming legislative agenda. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images) 13/13 WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 04: Rep. WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 04: Rep. Jill Tokuda (D-HI) wears a jacket with writing of the U.S. Constitution on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump was expected to address Congress on his early achievements of his presidency and his upcoming legislative agenda. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)