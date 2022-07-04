Photos: Images of Scene After Gunfire Erupts During Highland Park Independence Day Parade Published July 4, 2022 • Updated on July 6, 2022 at 6:13 am 16 photos 1/16 2/16 3/16 4/16 5/16 6/16 7/16 8/16 9/16 10/16 11/16 12/16 13/16 14/16 Jim Vondruska/Getty Images First responders work the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. Reports indicate at least five people were killed and 19 injured in the mass shooting. 15/16 Jim Vondruska/Getty Images Chairs and blankets are left abandoned after a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. Reports indicate at least five people were killed and 19 injured in the mass shooting. 16/16 Jim Vondruska/Getty Images First responders work the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. Reports indicate at least six people were killed and more than 20 injured in the mass shooting. More Photo Galleries Photos: Community Remembers Parade Mass Shooting Victims in Highland Park, Illinois Photos: 2022 Chicago Pride Parade Photos: America Reacts After Roe v. Wade is Overturned Photos: See Inside This ‘Fairytale' Home With Rare Roof For Sale in Chicago Suburb