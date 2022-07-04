Photos: Images of Scene After Gunfire Erupts During Highland Park Independence Day Parade

Jim Vondruska/Getty Images
First responders work the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. Reports indicate at least five people were killed and 19 injured in the mass shooting.
Jim Vondruska/Getty Images
Chairs and blankets are left abandoned after a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. Reports indicate at least five people were killed and 19 injured in the mass shooting.
Jim Vondruska/Getty Images
First responders work the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. Reports indicate at least six people were killed and more than 20 injured in the mass shooting.

