Chicago Food Film Fest Returns

2nd annual Chicago Food Film Fest

By KIM PEIFFER

Foodies and movie buffs mark your calendars; the 2nd annual Chicago Food Film Festival is coming back to town.

Combining the best of food and film, the festival will roll into town November 18-20, taking place at Kendall College.

The festival will be presenting a series of events throughout the weekend, including an awards ceremony lunch serving interesting concoctions like house-made turtle burgers and buttermilk ice cream while screening a variety of films including one titled “How to Make a Turtle Burger.”

The festival will also feature a Farm-to-Film-to-Table event on Friday with an opening-night after-party, in addition to a Doughnut Vault brunch and the Great Chicago Shuck ‘n Suck Oyster Roast.

For more information and to purchase tickets to available events (some are already sold out), click here
 

Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us