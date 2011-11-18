Chicago Food Film Fest Returns

Foodies and movie buffs mark your calendars; the 2nd annual Chicago Food Film Festival is coming back to town.

Combining the best of food and film, the festival will roll into town November 18-20, taking place at Kendall College.

The festival will be presenting a series of events throughout the weekend, including an awards ceremony lunch serving interesting concoctions like house-made turtle burgers and buttermilk ice cream while screening a variety of films including one titled “How to Make a Turtle Burger.”

The festival will also feature a Farm-to-Film-to-Table event on Friday with an opening-night after-party, in addition to a Doughnut Vault brunch and the Great Chicago Shuck ‘n Suck Oyster Roast.

For more information and to purchase tickets to available events (some are already sold out), click here.

