A proposal to build a slaughterhouse in Wonder Lake is drawing sharp criticism from residents, who packed a McHenry County zoning board meeting to voice their concerns about its proximity to homes and schools.

The facility, proposed by petitioner Sergiy Bazlyuk, would process chickens and pigs on a property located within a mile of at least two residential subdivisions and less than a mile from Greenwood Elementary School. Many residents say the location raises serious questions about air quality, water contamination, property values, and public health.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

James Ferretti, a local resident, was among those who rushed to attend the meeting after hearing about the proposal through social media.

“We were not notified by anyone officially,” Ferretti said. “This is extremely close to neighborhoods and my son’s school. We’re very concerned about the environmental impact and potential leaks from underground storage.”

Ferretti, who works in environmental health and safety, also questioned the estimated $250,000 cost of the project—an amount Bazlyuk said includes the building, internal equipment, and permits.

“Some houses cost more than that,” Ferretti added. “It’s insane to think you can build and outfit a slaughterhouse for that little.”

During the meeting, Bazlyuk attempted to reassure the board and residents that the facility would meet health department standards, and he emphasized that the operation would be small-scale.

“We will only be processing once a week—three pigs and 50 chickens,” Bazlyuk said. “The community will benefit from having access to fresh meat.”

He also said the building would be fully enclosed and equipped with a ventilation system to prevent odors, countering concerns raised by nearby homeowners.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

But that did little to ease fears for many in attendance. Mary Bishop, a veterinarian who lives nearby, was blunt.

“If there’s one thing I can say with certainty: dead animals stink,” she said. “How can you say there will be no odor?”

Others worried about potential water contamination, especially with the inclusion of an underground storage tank.

“If there is a leak, and you’re not on site, who’s responsible?” one resident asked.

Bazlyuk replied that the tank would include an alarm system and be monitored during processing, but admitted he did not have all the technical specifications.

The tension over the proposal also highlighted the broader conflict between agricultural development and suburban expansion in McHenry County. Bazlyuk’s attorney argued that the facility would not negatively affect property values, claiming the area is zoned agricultural and the usage aligns with current operations.

Still, many residents remain unconvinced.

“We are not against farming,” Ferretti said. “But this is not a farm operation. This is a commercial project near our homes, and it doesn’t belong here.”

Due to the volume of public comment, the zoning board did not vote on the proposal. A second meeting is scheduled for July 2, where discussions—and opposition—are expected to continue.