Suburban teacher honored for real-world economics lessons, lifelong impact

At Hinsdale South High School, Jeff Waterman is known for far more than teaching economics—he’s known for changing lives.

For nearly two decades, Waterman, a social studies teacher, has brought real-world finance into the classroom in a way that few educators do. His unique approach, combined with a career that began in banking, recently earned him a top honor: DuPage County's inaugural High School Educator of the Year award, presented by the DuPage Regional Office of Education.

Waterman’s path to teaching was not a traditional one. He spent years in commercial banking, continuing a family legacy in the industry, before selling the business and pivoting into education.

"I come here day in and day out because the kids are just amazing," Waterman said. "Every single class is different because the students bring their personalities. It keeps everything fresh and exciting."

Students say that Waterman’s passion is contagious.

“He totally deserves this award,” senior Haidee Yan told NBC Chicago. “He’s so passionate about economics and finance. He brings in stories from the real world, and that really motivates us.”

Waterman’s most notable initiative may be the one that caught headlines years ago: a student investment club where he entrusted his class with $50,000 of his own money each school year. The club ran for a decade and became a cornerstone of Waterman’s hands-on learning philosophy.

“I gave them $50,000 at the start of each year,” Waterman said. “They had to invest it, knowing if there were losses, it was my money. But they turned a profit every single year—even in 2008.”

Each year, 80% of the students’ profits were donated to charities of their choice, while 20% of the money was used for a year-end celebration. The initiative didn’t just teach finance—it taught trust, responsibility and philanthropy.

Senior Collin Caldwell said hearing about the investment club inspired him and his classmates. “If you want experience working with money, what else do you do other than invest real money?” he said. “I’m really glad he did that for students.”

Waterman stopped the investment club right before the pandemic, but the lessons remain central to his teaching. He continues to engage students with timely discussions about inflation, interest rates and student loan debt—topics that resonate deeply as they prepare for college or careers.

“Teaching has given me the opportunity to pass on real knowledge that will impact their lives immediately,” Waterman said. “Whether it’s understanding interest rates or making financial decisions, these are skills they’ll need now more than ever.”

Despite his continued impact, Waterman recently submitted his letter of retirement. Next year will be his last at Hinsdale South.

“He’s set us up so well,” Yan said. “It’s definitely a privilege to have him as a teacher.”

Waterman isn’t sure where retirement will take him, but with children on both coasts and a love for travel, he says adventure awaits.

Until then, his classroom in Darien remains a place where lessons extend far beyond textbooks—thanks to a teacher who decided students were worth betting on.