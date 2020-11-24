Our Lady of Guadalupe

Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe Cancels December Pilgrimage Due to COVID-19

The Shrine typically sees thousands of visitors during its December pilgrimage

The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines has canceled its festivities and pilgrimages in the face of rising COVID-19 cases across the state and country.

The Shrine, which typically sees thousands of visitors during its December pilgrimage, will now hold services virtually in lieu of in-person services Dec. 11 and 12, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced Tuesday.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused much hardship and pain for so many,” Rev. Esequiel Sanchez said in a statement.

“The message of comfort offered by Our Lady of Guadalupe to St. Juan Diego: ‘Am I not here, I, who am your mother?’ extends particularly to us today,” Sanchez said. “While we cannot observe this feast as we have in the past, it is still a time of prayer, petition and hope.”

The Shrine’s website at www.solg.org will host a schedule of livestreamed masses.

