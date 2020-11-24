Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe Cancels December Pilgrimage Due to COVID-19

The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines has canceled its festivities and pilgrimages in the face of rising COVID-19 cases across the state and country.

The Shrine, which typically sees thousands of visitors during its December pilgrimage, will now hold services virtually in lieu of in-person services Dec. 11 and 12, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced Tuesday.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused much hardship and pain for so many,” Rev. Esequiel Sanchez said in a statement.

“The message of comfort offered by Our Lady of Guadalupe to St. Juan Diego: ‘Am I not here, I, who am your mother?’ extends particularly to us today,” Sanchez said. “While we cannot observe this feast as we have in the past, it is still a time of prayer, petition and hope.”

The Shrine’s website at www.solg.org will host a schedule of livestreamed masses.