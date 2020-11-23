shedd aquarium

Shedd Aquarium Penguins Waddle Around Soldier Field During Latest Field Trip

The penguins have had the chance to embark on a number of field trips - inside and outside the aquarium

Shedd Aquarium

The past several months have been quite busy for a number of resident penguins at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium.

They've had the chance to visit the Field Museum, the Museum of Contemporary Art and their latest stop: Soldier Field.

Four penguins, along with their caretakers, recently said "hello" to the neighboring stadium during an extra-special tour, according to a news release from the Shedd Aquarium.

Penguins "Charlotte," "Darwin," "Izzy and "Tombo" had the chance to experience several new smells and sensations - like the feeling of wet grass as they waddled across Soldier Field.

They even got a sneak peek inside the locker rooms.

The penguins have embarked on several field trips, including some inside their own sprawling home, since the coronavirus pandemic forced the aquarium to close to the public in March.

The penguins at the Shedd Aquarium went for a trip to the Field Museum as Chicago continues reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

While the popular attraction remains closed, aquarium officials have said their "work caring for animals and connecting them to the public does not stop."

Videos of the penguins' adventures have circulated widely on social media, garnering numerous views and attention from all around the world.

Penguins at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium recently embarked on a short adventure with the aquarium closed to the coronavirus.

In mid-March, penguins including "Annie," "Edward" and "Wellington" got the lucky opportunity to explore the aquarium's Amazon Rising exhibit and get a look at the other animals.

The same month, two other penguins encountered "Kayavak," the beluga, during a short adventure.

