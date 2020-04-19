Man Killed, Another Hurt in Englewood Shooting: Police

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.

They were sitting in a parked vehicle at 11:56 p.m. when someone walked up and fired shots in the 5700 block of South May Street, according to Chicago police.

A 22-year-old man was hit multiple times in the side and ran to a nearby alley, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

The other man, 39, was hit in both shoulders and taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.