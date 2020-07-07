Bronzeville

Man in Custody After Toddler Beaten to Death in Chicago

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the boy's death.

By Chicago Sun-Times Media Wire

Crime scene tape is pictured in this file photo.
Getty

A 23-month-old boy was beaten to death Tuesday in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood during a domestic incident, police said.

A man punched the child multiple times in the face about 12:11 p.m. in the 4200 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

local

Aurora Jul 5

3 Injured in Aurora Shooting

lawndale Jul 5

3 Shot in Lawndale

The man was taken into custody.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

Area One detectives are conducting a death investigation.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

BronzevilleToddlerCalumet Avenue
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us