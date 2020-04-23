Man Charged with Murder in Fatal Shooting Over Cafeteria Food in Austin

A man is accused of fatally shooting someone over an argument about sharing food from a cafeteria in Austin earlier this month.

Wayne Kyles, 49, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the April 5 death of 31-year-old Dwayne Head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Kyles and Head got into an argument about 6:15 p.m. in the cafeteria of a single-room occupancy building in the 500 block of North Central Avenue after Head offered to share some of his food with another person, according to a bond proffer prepared by Cook County prosecutors. Their argument continued as Head and the other person left the building and walked to a park.

Kyles, who worked at the building as a custodian, drove home in a Toyota but switched vehicles and returned to the area in a Honda Element SUV, prosecutors said. He went back to the building after failing to locate Head at the park.

About 7:30 p.m., Head walked up to the building and Kyles confronted him outside, prosecutors said. An argument broke out and Kyles allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking Head multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting was captured on a surveillance camera across the street and officers recovered five shell casings and a bullet fragment at the scene near Head’s body, prosecutors said.

Kyles, of Austin, appeared at a bond hearing Thursday where he was ordered held on no bail. His next court date was scheduled for May 13.