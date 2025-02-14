Man accused of stealing car and kidnapping ex-girlfriend from Oak Park home: Police

A 25-year-old man was arrested Friday after police alleged he stole a vehicle, took his ex-girlfriend and fled.

According to police, a woman reported around 1 a.m. Friday that her car had been taken from her house on the 100 block of North Kenilworth in Oak Park. The woman told police the vehicle was taken by her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, with her daughter inside.

According to the woman, the ex-boyfriend, identified as Thomas Kozie, had previously agreed to return medication belonging to his ex-girlfriend's mother at their home in Oak Park, a statement from the village of Oak Park.

The woman's mother told authorities her daughter was retrieving the medication when Kozie pulled her into the vehicle and fled eastbound on North Boulevard. While in the car, the victim texted her mother stating that she was scared and that Kozie was not stopping or letting her out, authorities said.

As Illinois State Police pursued the vehicle, the victim’s phone was flagged to be pinged by authorities, according to a statement from the Village of Oak Park. Approximately 50 minutes after the victim’s mother contacted police, Illinois State Police located the vehicle with the victim inside.

Police said the victim was taken home and Kozie was arrested without incident at the intersection of 127th and Menard in Crestwood, approximately 18 miles south of Oak Park.

There was a nationwide warrant for a probation violation out of Iowa for Kozie in connection to a sexual assault case, police said.

Kozie will face charges for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and an out-of-state fugitive warrant, ISP said.

The victim did not cooperate with officers, wish to pursue charges or speak with an attorney, police said.

Chicago police assisted Illinois State Police with the investigation, officials noted.