‘Like a brand-new car': Suburban manufacturing plant rebuilds after devastating fire

Over two years after a large-scale fire ripped through the Morgan Li manufacturing plant in suburban Chicago Heights, the family-owned business has unveiled a new facility.

In February 2023, flames tore through the company's original century-old building, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky and prompting a massive emergency response.

Though no injuries were reported, the blaze left behind catastrophic damage.

“I just remember that day, seeing fire trucks, hoses everywhere, and drone photos showing the devastation from above. It looked like a war zone,” Morgan Li president Jonathan Rosenband said.



What followed was a full-scale rebuild that now stands as a technological marvel. The new 240,000 square-foot facility features motion-censored LED lighting, over eight miles of electronically guided pallet racking and automated systems that can retrieve and load pallets with the push of a button.



“This place is chock-full of technology,” Vice President of Sales Scott Diffley said. “The layout is efficient, thoughtful, and allows us to deliver fully assembled products right to the stores in a way that’s 100% more productive than before.”



Morgan Li, which produces retail store fixtures and pre-furnished furniture for student housing, has deep roots in Chicago Heights — more than 80 years. That history made staying in the community a priority.



“The city has always supported us. The mayor, city hall — they’re an extension of our team,” CEO Andy Rosenband said. “Leaving wasn’t even an option.”



The company operated out of smaller, temporary locations in wake of the fire, often with limited lighting and scattered teams. That made the return to a fully modernized site even more emotional for the Morgan Li family and its employees — many of whom live locally.

“I kept telling them, 'Just wait until we get to the new building. Wait until you see it, smell it, feel it,’” Jonathan Rosenband said. “Now that we’re here, the excitement is real. This feels like starting a brand-new chapter in a brand-new car.”



In addition to cutting-edge equipment and a more streamlined operation, the new facility is expected to boost job growth and increase wages. There are already plans to add more positions once the paint line is operational.



For a company that once stood amid ashes, the rebuild represents more than just resilience — it's a reimagination of what’s possible.



“From devastation to innovation — we’re not just back,” Andy Rosenband said. “We’re better.”

