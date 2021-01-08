Lake-Effect Snow to Move Through the Area Friday

A burst of lake-effect snow is expected push through the Chicago area Friday, reducing visibility as the plume moves south throughout the afternoon.

Little to no accumulation is expected, but cold surfaces could become slushy, according to the National Weather Service.

The main effect of the snow will be reduced visibility, which could be limited to two miles to a half mile, forecasters said.

The forecast at O’Hare International Airport calls for a 20% chance of flurries throughout the day.

The weekend should be mostly cloudy with daily high temperatures in the low to mid-30s, according to the weather service’s forecast.

Monday, however, is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 32 degrees.