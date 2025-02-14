Illinois Flag

Friday marks last day to vote on new Illinois state flag design

After votes are tallied, the General Assembly will be tasked with finalizing the decision later this year before it is sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker for approval.

By Izzy Stroobandt

Flag and seal of Illinois in Chicago, United States, on October 14, 2022. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Illinois residents can play a role in history by voting on the new state flag design.

Time is running out, however, as Friday is the last day to vote.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Voting has been open since Jan. 10, offering residents a once-daily opportunity to share their opinion.

Illinois has flown the same flag – featuring the Great Seal on a white background – since it was first adopted more than 100 years ago, according to the Illinois Flag Commission’s website.  

According to state officials, more than 4,800 designs were received by the committee, with 10 new designs chosen for the public vote.

In addition to the 10 new designs, the state’s centennial flag from 1918 and sesquicentennial flag from 1968 were also included, as was an option to keep the existing banner.

A full list of flag options and their backstories can be found on the commission’s website.

local

Oak Park 25 mins ago

Man accused of stealing car and kidnapping ex-girlfriend from Oak Park home: Police

Trump Administration Jan 27

‘Dr. Phil' embedded with immigration authorities during ICE action in Chicago

The Illinois Flag Commission is tasked with developing the new flag designs and making recommendations to the General Assembly on whether the current state flag should be replaced with a new design, as established by Public Act 103-0513.

After voting ends Friday night, the votes will be counted, and results will be sent to the General Assembly.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The General Assembly will make the final determination on whether to retain the existing flag, to adopt one of the new flags, or one of the state’s previous banners later this year. Gov. J.B. Pritzker would then have to sign off on the design.

According to the state, the flag was officially adopted in 1915. In 1968, the state’s name was added to the flag, along with additional specifications for the banner.

The flag has the official state seal, which features a bald eagle clutching a banner reading “State Sovereignty, National Union” in its beak. The banner also features a rising sun and a rock featuring the year 1818, when Illinois was founded, and 1868, the year the state’s official seal was proposed.

This article tagged under:

Illinois FlagChicagoIllinois
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us