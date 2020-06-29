Oak Brook police

Fake Water Department Worker Targets Suburban Homeowner

By Jennifer Lay

Oak Brook police have issued a community alert after a resident said a man tried to enter their home after representing himself as a worker for the water department.

According to authorities, the man approached a home on June 24 at approximately 12:15 p.m., telling the home's resident that he was a worker for the Oak Brook Water Department and that he needed to come into the home.

The resident refused the man entry and called 911.

When officers arrived on the scene, the man fled in a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer. Police followed him, but when the vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, authorities terminated the chase.

The vehicle has a Texas temporary license plate, reading 76745F7:

Oak Brook Police are trying to locate the person in this vehicle who dressed in a "yellow uniform" and tried to say he was from the Oak Brook Water Department. He attempted to gain entrance to a home on June 24th, but the resident called police.

Authorities urge residents not to approach the man if this vehicle is seen in Oak Brook, and to call 911 with any information.

Police also are urging residents not to allow anyone to enter their homes unless they have a service appointment booked. If residents have any doubts about claims made by a person attempting to enter their home, they are encouraged to contact police.

Oak Brook police
