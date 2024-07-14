Donald Trump

Barack Obama deplores political violence after Trump injured in shooting at campaign rally

Former President Obama took to social media to speak out against the attack on former President Trump

Former President Barack Obama took to social media on Saturday after former President Donald Trump was injured in a shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

"There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy," Obama wrote on X. "Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery."

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Trump was speaking when he reached for the side of his face as popping sounds rang out over the rally. He then crouched down as Secret Service agents rushed the stage and surrounded him. He was quickly escorted into a vehicle, walking off the stage with agents on all sides.

One spectator from the rally was killed and two others were in serious condition, authorities said. The shooter was also dead, NBC News confirms.

The identity of the shooter remains unclear, as does any possible motive for the shooting.

In a statement, Steven Cheung, the communications director for Trump's presidential campaign, said: "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us