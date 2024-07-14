Barack Obama deplores political violence after Trump injured in shooting at campaign rally

Former President Barack Obama took to social media on Saturday after former President Donald Trump was injured in a shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

"There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy," Obama wrote on X. "Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery."

Trump was speaking when he reached for the side of his face as popping sounds rang out over the rally. He then crouched down as Secret Service agents rushed the stage and surrounded him. He was quickly escorted into a vehicle, walking off the stage with agents on all sides.

One spectator from the rally was killed and two others were in serious condition, authorities said. The shooter was also dead, NBC News confirms.

The identity of the shooter remains unclear, as does any possible motive for the shooting.

In a statement, Steven Cheung, the communications director for Trump's presidential campaign, said: "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."