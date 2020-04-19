Armed Robberies Reported in Bronzeville

Police are warning residents about a series of armed robberies reported since last month in Bronzeville on the South Side.
In each case, a male suspect approached a lone victim and stole a cellphone at gunpoint, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
The hold-ups occurred:
- At 12:45 p.m. April 17 in the 3800 block of South King Drive;
- At 12:40 p.m. April 17 in the 3800 block of South King; and
- At 5 p.m. March 30 in the 3900 block of South King.
The suspect is described as a male with short hair between 16 and 24 years old, standing 5-foot-8 to 6 feet tall and weighing 150 to 160 pounds, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
