Amid Canadian wildfire smoke, doctors and vets urge caution

As wildfire smoke from Canada moves into the Chicago area, medical experts and animal welfare advocates are urging residents to take precautions—especially for vulnerable populations and pets.



The smoke, driven by shifting winds, is expected to push air quality into the orange zone, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. That includes children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with respiratory conditions like asthma or COPD.



“Later this evening, it's predicted to go into a worse situation with more of that smoke blowing in closer to dusk,” Steve Mosakowski of Rush University Medical Center said. “That's where people are going to have to be more careful.”



Mosakowski recommends checking AirNow.gov before going outdoors and being ready with protective gear.



“If people do have to go outside, they should, number one, know the number—know the air quality—before they go out,” Mosakowski said. “Then be prepared. They should have their asthma inhaler with them and wear an N95 mask. It’s the best mask used to take the particles out of the air.”



For those driving, Mosakowski also offered guidance on how to limit exposure while in the car.

“If they're going to be in their car, run their air conditioner with the windows closed,” he said. “Push that button for the recirculation of air, so you're not drawing in that outside air that has all the pollutants in it.”



The American Lung Association is also sounding the alarm. Dr. Juanita Mora, an allergist and spokesperson for the group, said young children should remain indoors and use HEPA filters to keep indoor air clean.



“Kids have developing lungs. They're going to be at higher risk for respiratory infections from breathing in all the particle pollution from the wildfires,” Mora said. “Watch out for symptoms—worsening cough, shortness of breath, or burning of the eyes.”



Pets are equally at risk. PAWS Chicago CEO Susanna Wickham emphasized that animals, particularly those that are young, old or have existing health conditions, are extremely vulnerable to air pollution.



“Animals shouldn't be outside in these extreme weather conditions,” Wickham said. “If their eyes are red and watery, if they're coughing or wheezing, those are signs the animal is experiencing symptoms from the air quality, and that’s the time they need to go to the vet.”



She advised owners to avoid long walks and monitor for any unusual behavior.



“As loving pet owners, often we want to give them what they want, which is a walk,” Wickham said. “But in weather like this and with conditions this severe, it’s really important to not take that risk.”



Health experts agree this is not the time for complacency. The microscopic size of wildfire smoke particles—smaller than a human hair—makes them particularly hazardous, as they can easily infiltrate the respiratory system.



“If you're sensitive to air pollution, be smart about what you’re doing,” Mosakowski said. “For most people it may be okay, but for others, preparation can be life-saving.”

