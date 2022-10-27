7-Year-Old Killed By Stray Bullet While He Washed Hands In Home Near Humboldt Park

Chicago Police are investigating after a bullet came through a window into a Humboldt Park home Wednesday night, striking and killing a 7-year-old boy.

With the family already dealing with the loss of a father from complications from heart surgery, it's hard to feel at home in their house in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue.

“A 7-year-old boy, man," the child's uncle, Terribia Misters said. "Didn’t get a chance to live life yet."

The 7-year-old was washing his hands last night in the bathroom of their home when a bullet came through the window and struck the boy in the stomach at around 8:20 p.m., Misters said.

His older siblings and mother saw the aftermath.

“He said, ‘I’m okay.’ I wasn’t there, but I can imagine his facial expression when he said I’m okay,” Misters added.

The 7-year-old was rushed to Stroger Hospital where he went into surgery, but he did not survive.

The family did not plan on staying in their Humboldt Park home Thursday night.

"His brother and sister don’t feel safe coming back to this house," Misters said.

“My sister, she’s super grieving," he added. "Her husband died, now her son, you just, man. It’s not fair to her. She’s got to go through all this pain.”

The uncle said the family just buried the boy’s father on Saturday.

"We’re living the pain 4 days later, it’s going to be a lifetime hurt," he said.

Their grief now turns to determination in an effort to find those responsible as Area Five detectives investigate the homicide.