3 Teen Girls Hospitalized After Eating Suspected Cannabis Edibles at Rogers Park School: Police

Three students who attend school in Rogers Park were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon following an overdose of a suspected cannabis edible.
According to officials, the incident occurred around noon in the 1600 block of West Jonquil Terrace.
The three students, all 13-year-old girls, were taken to St. Francis Hospital where they are in good condition.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident and there is currently no further information.
