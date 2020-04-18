2 Shot in Logan Square Alley

Two men were wounded in a shooting Saturday in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The men, 27 and 25, were standing in an alley at 12:08 a.m. when someone shot at them from a gray SUV in the 1700 block of North Harding Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The 25-year-old was hit in the back and leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. The older man was hit in the leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.