2 Chicago hotels named among best in the US

Two Chicago hotels have been listed among the top in the country, according to rankings recently released by U.S. News & World Report.

Leading Chicago’s representation on the publication's list of the "Best Hotels in the USA" is The Peninsula Chicago, which ranked at No. 10 on the list.

Located in the heart of the Magnificent Mile at 108 E. Superior St., The Peninsula Chicago boasts five-star service and a spa and wellness center.

The Langham Chicago, meanwhile, was ranked No. 21 on the list.

Situated on the banks of the Chicago River, The Langham Chicago offers amenities from soaking tubs and rain showers in rooms to a health club and a 67-foot-long indoor pool.

“With many hotel options to choose from – and numerous components factoring in to determine which hotels are exceptional – the U.S. News Best Hotels rankings consider hotel star ratings combined with the collective opinion of travel experts and customers to provide travelers with a solid starting point for planning their next trip,” Zach Watson, senior travel editor at U.S. News, stated in a news release.

Though no local establishments dominated the ranks, here’s a look at the five hotels at the top of this year’s list:

1. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai (Big Island, Hawaii)

2. Acqualina Resort & Residences On The Beach (Sunny Isles Beach, Florida)

3. Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort (Big Island, Hawaii)

4. The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad

5. The Little Nell (Aspen)

Find the full list here.