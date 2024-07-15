What we're learning about the gunman tied to attempted assassination of former President Trump

When law enforcement identified the 20-year-old man who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump, his former school district released a picture showing the man in high school wearing a T-shirt featuring past presidents.

Now he's accused of attempting to kill the nation's 45th president.

The FBI seized the alleged gunman's phone and the AR-style rifle used in the assassination attempt Saturday, but so far have been unable to publicly provide a clear motive.

The Bethel Park school district released a statement saying:

"The school district wishes to express its sincere wishes for a speedy and complete recovery for Mr. Trump and those in attendance at the Saturday event who may have been physically harmed or emotionally impacted by these tragic events. We offer special condolences to the family of Mr. Corey Comperatore, who was killed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time."

The statement continued: "Our school district will cooperate fully with the active law enforcement investigation surrounding this case, and as such, we are limited in what we can publicly disclose."

Trump, along with two other people, were wounded in the attack. One spectator, 50-year-old Comperatore, was killed. He was there with his wife and two daughters and dove over them to protect them, according to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

The Secret Service is also facing increased scrutiny over an apparent lapse in security that allowed the shooter to get within 150 yards of former President Trump.

It's not clear how he was able to gain access to the roof of a nearby building.

NBC News reported that some attendees attempted to alert law enforcement of the gunman's presence prior to shots being fired.

NBC 5 Investigates spoke to retired secret service agent Tim McCarthy on Sunday. McCarthy was wounded in the 1981 assassination attempt on then-President Ronald Reagan.

He said what occurred Saturday was a "failure" that must be investigated.

"It might be a lapse, it might not. I haven't heard yet what was done to secure it. But when a protectee of the Secret Service is injured, there is a failure somewhere because it's not supposed to happen. Human failure or some other type of failure - who knows what happened. But it's a failure nonetheless," McCarthy said.

NBC 5 Investigates confirmed the shooter, identified as Thomas Crooks, graduated two months ago with an associate's degree in engineering science from the Community College of Alleghany County.

In an emailed statement to NBC 5 Investigates, a spokeswoman for the college said this:

"… Like all Americans, we are shocked and saddened by the horrific turn of events that took place in Butler, Pa., on Saturday. We are grateful that former President Trump is safe and recovering, and we extend our condolences to the family of Corey Comperatore on their loss, and offer our thoughts and prayers to all others who have been impacted by this tragedy. As the investigation into this weekend’s events continues, CCAC will fully cooperate with members of law enforcement. The college will provide information in keeping with college policies and law enforcement protocols and practice."

NBC 5 Investigates also learned that the shooter joined a gun club about a year ago, according to Bill Sellitto, the president of the Clairton Sportmen's Club.

He declined to answer additional questions.

In an emailed statement, the club's attorney said:

"Crooks was a member of Clairton Sportsmen's Club. Beyond that, the Club is unable to make any additional commentary in relation to this matter in light of pending law enforcement investigations. Obviously, the Club fully admonishes the senseless act of violence that occurred on Saturday. The Club also offers its sincerest condolences to the Comperatore family and extends prayers to all of those injured including the former President."

Four senior law enforcement officials confirmed to NBC News that more than a dozen guns were seized from the shooter's home and that in the moments after the shooting, his father called police, expressing worry that his son and AR-style rifle were missing.

On Sunday, FBI officials confirmed to reporters that the gunman's phone and the AR 556 weapon seized at the scene were being examined at the FBI lab in Quantico.

The same was said of a suspicious device found in the gunman’s vehicle, which was rendered safe and is now being analyzed at Quantico.