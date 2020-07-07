See Which Illinois, NW Indiana Businesses Were Approved For Paycheck Protection Program Loans

More than 28,000 loans of $150,000 and above were approved for businesses in Illinois and Northwest Indiana as part of the Paycheck Protection Program, defined by the U.S. Small Business Administration as "a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll."

The table below lists businesses in Illinois and Northwest Indiana that were approved for PPP money. The table does not list loans of less than $150,000 because the government is not yet releasing the names of companies approved for lower loan amounts.

