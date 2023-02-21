NBC 5 Investigates: You Have Zero Chance of Winning the Top Prize for Several Illinois Lottery Games

On any given day, there’s an array of Illinois Lottery scratch-off tickets you can buy for $1 to $30 a ticket.

These instant-ticket games have varying top-dollar prizes, and you can purchase them in vending machines and convenience stores throughout the state. The state’s current instant games are at this link, including:

“Peppermint Payday” – Currently highlighted as a “featured ticket”, this game costs $3 and says, “Win up to $50,000!”

“Pyramid of Gold” - also a “featured ticket,” which costs $10 and says, “Win up to $500,000.”

$5 Million Riches” – advertised here on the lottery’s website. It costs $30 per ticket and says, “Win up to $5,000,000!”

It’s something the Illinois Lottery readily acknowledges. For one thing, it discloses, at this site, all the top prizes that have been claimed and cashed in, for every game. And every lottery ticket has fine print on the back warning, “Instant tickets may continue to be sold even when all top prizes have been claimed.”

But many people don’t know about the website or don’t have the means to check it whenever they want to buy a ticket. And many ticket-buyers don’t see the written disclaimer until after they’ve bought the ticket.

“When you’re buying a Mega-Millions ticket or a Powerball ticket, the odds are infinitesimal, but you have actual odds of winning,” says historian Jonathan Cohen, who has written a new book, “For a Dollar and a Dream: State Lotteries in Modern America. “But when you’re buying a scratch ticket that promises a million-dollar jackpot, and it turns out that million-dollar jackpot has already been won by someone in Evanston, then you have, actually, no chances of winning … and it’s only by going on their website and scrolling down and opening up tab seven, and seeing that two of the prizes have been won – that, to me, seems just an extra level of unfairness.”

NBC5 Investigates showed these games to people outside a lottery retail store.

“That’s a rip-off,” said Annyce Leonard. “If someone already claimed the ticket, then why do you keep selling them just to keep people’s money?”

“You’re deliberately – kind’ve tricking people into buying these,” said Christine Nieves. “I think they should take them out of circulation.”

“We follow our Instant Game Closure Policy,” said Meghan Powers, spokeswoman for the Illinois Lottery. Powers told NBC5 that the lottery wants to “ensure consistency in how games are identified for clean-up and how and when that message is communicated and carried out by our staff.

“Clean-up occurs when the top prize tickets are claimed by the players,” Powers said. “Once a Clean-Up Memo is issued, our Lottery Sales Representatives, who regularly visit our retailers every 3-4 weeks to service them, collect tickets that are to be returned.”

Powers did not detail how long that process takes, but the Instant Game Closure Policy says the goal is to have “all unsold game tickets returned from retailers within 10-12 weeks after the start of the [Clean-Up] process.”

That implies that a ticket could be on sale for nearly three months with no top prizes are available.

NBC5 Investigates requested an on-camera interview with a lottery official, but -- to date -- no one has been available because the office is in the middle of a legislative session, Powers said.

The Illinois Lottery contracts with a company called Camelot Illinois to run its games. And instant tickets are by far their biggest money-maker: NBC5 Investigates examined the Lottery’s financial statements and found that scratch-tickets netted $572,360,575 in 2022 – nearly as much as all other lottery games combined.

“Scratch tickets are the bread and butter of state lottery commissions,” says Cohen.

And it could be argued that it’s in the financial interest of the state – and Camelot – to keep selling instant tickets when they know they won’t have to pay out any more large sums in prizes.

But what about the claims -- printed on each ticket -- that someone can “win up to” a certain amount, when they no longer can?

“[It’s] just like classic false advertising,” said ticket-buyer Michelle Dibiase.

“Just trying to reel you in to get you to play,” said her friend Shawn Eden.

“Just tell the truth: Hello!” said Cindy Parker.

“One would think that Federal Trade Commission truth-in-advertising laws would restrict the kind of deceptive advertising we see with lotteries,” Cohen says, “but state lotteries – because they are state-run agencies – are exempt from [those] laws.”

NBC5 Investigates has found that exemption has confounded several plaintiffs in class-action lawsuits in other states – including Texas, California, and New Mexico – who have sued their own state lottery systems for selling scratch tickets with no top prizes left. None of these lawsuits – all of which were filed between 2000 and 2015 -- were successful.

And although the Illinois Lottery is overseen by the Illinois Lottery Control Board, Cohen says that’s not enough, since the Control Board itself is a state agency: “It really speaks to the problem in the design of the lottery system in general,” says Cohen. “There is no oversight over the Illinois Lottery from an organization or entity that does not have a financial interest in the Illinois Lottery making more money. That’s what lotteries do not have and what … would have frankly solved a problem like this.”