NBC 5 Investigates Tracked 110 Carjackings in Chicago Over the First 7 Weeks of 2020

NBC 5 Investigates has found that with the recent increase of car hijackings in January and February of 2020 Chicago is on pace to see 750-800 carjackings this year - an increase from the past few years.

We've created an interactive map, showing everywhere that people have been carjacked in Chicago between Jan. 1 and Feb. 20.

NBC 5 Investigates also ran the numbers for reported carjacking incidents in Chicago for the last 20 years.

The good news is that carjackings have been cut in half in recent years compared to the shockingly-high numbers from the early 2000s.

The bad news is that Chicago has already seen 110 carjackings in the first 51 days of this year. And of those 110 carjackings, police have so far made only four arrests, NBC 5 Investigates found.

Here's a sortable list of Chicago car hijackings to date: