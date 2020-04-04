coronavirus

Largest 1-Day Increase Yet in Coronavirus Cases in Chicago Area

A total of 11,025 coronavirus cases have been reported in the Chicago area as of Saturday

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Saturday saw the largest one-day increase, so far, in the number of new coronavirus cases in Illinois and in the areas surrounding Chicago in northwest Indiana, southwest Michigan, and southeast Wisconsin. 

NBC 5 Investigates has now tracked 11,025 cases, with 265 deaths.

That includes 1,566 newly-reported cases of coronavirus in Illinois and the regions surrounding greater Chicago, and 37 new fatalities.

Those numbers include the largest single-day increase in most every county in the immediate Chicago area, including the city of Chicago; Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Will and Winnebago Counties in Illinois; Rock County in Wisconsin; and Lake and St. Joseph Counties in Indiana.

NBC5 Investigates has also discovered an especially steep rise today in the two counties bordering St. Louis, Missouri:  St. Clair County, IL, where cases shot up 22% today to a total of 80 cases there; and Madison County, IL, just to the north, where cases shot up more than 51% just today, to a total of 47 cases there.

coronavirus Apr 2

NBC 5 Investigates: Illinois, Indiana Rank On Lower End of Coronavirus Testing

coronavirus deaths Apr 3

NBC 5 Investigates: 2 Charts of Local Coronavirus Deaths — and How We Need to Change Them

Coronavirus Near You Mar 30

Here’s Where You Can Find Out About Coronavirus Cases Closest to You

Boone County – northwest of Chicago – which previouslystayed clear of any coronavirus cases within its county limits – reported its first coronavirus cases Saturday.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusNBC 5 Investigatescasescoronavirus cases
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us