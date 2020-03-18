Illinois Nursing Home With COVID-19 Cases Received Below-Average Federal Rating

NBC 5 Investigates found that Chateau Nursing & Rehab Center in Willowbrook, where 22 people have tested positive for coronavirus, was rated below average (2 out of 5 stars) by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

The health inspection rating is based on the CMS' most recent health inspection survey of the facility, staffing levels and the quality of resident care.

Illinois health officials on Tuesday revealed that 18 residents and four staff members at Chateau, a long-term care facility in DuPage County, had tested positive for COVID-19 and were in isolation. As of Tuesday, Illinois had 160 confirmed cases in 15 counties, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

The most recent inspection in June 2019 showed the nursing center received five health citations that were lower than Illinois' average at 9.3 citations per nursing home, according to CMS reports. The nationwide average for nursing homes is 8.0 health citations.

However, the Chateau Nursing & Rehab Center did receive a below-average ranking for its staffing levels and quality of resident care. Higher staffing levels in nursing homes typically indicate a higher quality of care for the residents.

Chateau received two federal penalties in 2017 totaling over $30,000 in fines.

Located in Willowbrook, the Chateau Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has 150 available beds for seniors.

The center's website says that it has a "highly specialized team" that includes a cardiologist, internal medicine, psychiatrist and pulmonologist. It offers short-term and long-term rehabilitation as well as activity therapy, respite care, wound and skin management, and spiritual services.