Former Chicago Music Exec Pleads Guilty to Videotaping Women with Hidden Cameras

Michael Johnston, the former president of Schubas Tavern and Lincoln Hall, has pleaded guilty to felony charges of secretly videotaping three women in the nude.

Johnston, 39, was also the CEO of the AudioTree Music streaming service. He was fired from those jobs after NBC 5 Investigates reported on these allegations last year.

Johnston was charged with secretly recording his nanny, her friend and a house sitter with hidden cameras in bathroom and bedroom at various times in his upscale home in Roscoe Village. One woman discovered the cameras and gave the video to police.

“These women are extremely brave, “ said Attorney Gail Eisenberg.

Eisenberg is suing Johnston on behalf of two women and spoke with NBC5 Investigates in December 2021 about the evidence in her separate civil case.

She said that was even a video clip of Johnston setting up the hidden cameras.

“These were motion sensor cameras, “ Eisenberg noted.

Johnston pleaded guilty to three felony charges of unauthorized videotaping of three different female victims. He was sentenced to 24 months of probation and 50 hours of community service.

Eisenberg says her clients will never forget what happened to them in what they thought were private areas in the Johnston home.

The civil suit against Johnston and his wife continues. His wife was not charged in the criminal case but is accused in the civil suit of having knowledge of the hidden cameras and video.