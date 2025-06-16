Feds literally planted hidden cameras in hallway ivy for fentanyl ring sting

A massive drug operation that was armed to the teeth was broken up in Chicago’s south suburbs in an oddly appropriate fashion.

NBC5 Investigates how the feds infiltrated a booming fentantyl and methamphetamine business by quite literally planting hidden cameras in a flowerpot.

A south suburban couple, including a pregnant woman charged with manufacturing fentanyl in her kitchen, appeared Monday in front of a federal judge in Chicago.

Operation Flowerpot is the unofficial name for this federal take down by the Drug Enforcement Administration in Chicago. A hidden camera in a flowerpot recorded the comings and goings of drug operatives, according to law enforcement officials.

In court, authorities said they have a south suburban couple on video and in still photos taken by cameras planted in the potted ivy. And on Monday the accused couple went in front of a Chicago federal judge.

The covert surveillance equipment looks like common house plants, but instead of vines, the devices are wired for video and audio.

Easily concealed in gardens and greenery, they have been used by law enforcement...and law breakers. Criminal groups have used them lately to track the comings and goings of potential burglary targets; police rely on the green spyware to monitor suspected criminals.

That was indeed the case in an apartment building in south suburban Oak Lawn, where DEA officials say they camouflaged cameras in public areas, one of them placed in a potted plant pictured in federal court records.

Under arrest is 31-year-old Shantel Robinson, seen in a screengrab from the plant borne camera in her building. Federal prosecutors have charged Robinson-who is pregnant--with operating a fentanyl production lab inside her Oak Lawn apartment.

Her boyfriend, 32-year-old James Howard, was seen in the apartment kitchen allegedly cooking up the couple's drug inventory, according to prosecutors.

Agents say they also raided a storage facility in nearby Alsip rented by the couple, which contained a variety of drug-making gear, guns and kits to convert semi-automatic pistols into machine guns.

Then authorities went to a home in suburban Frankfort owned by Howard. DEA agents say they confiscated an arsenal of handguns and assault-style rifles, including guns hidden in a dishwasher, a large supply of ammunition, high-capacity magazines and stacks of cash.

Based on the scope of evidence and drug production, federal prosecutors late Monday asked that the couple be held on no bond. However, U.S. District Court Judge Gabriel Fuentes ruled that Ms. Robinson be released on an unsecured bond and in the supervision of her stepfather. Judge Fuentes also set bond at $150,000 for Mr. Howard, whose mother has pledged her home for his release.

Federal agents say the camera hidden in the flower pot was discovered by drug operatives last week, but by then there was enough evidence recorded to get a warrant and make the arrests.

Howard is due back in court on Wednesday to work out details of his bond. The couple is scheduled for arraignment on Friday before Judge Fuentes.