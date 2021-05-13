Exclusive: Convicted ‘Runaway Doctor' Starts New Life After Prison, Leaving Former Patient Shocked

Former sinus surgeon Mark Weinberger was convicted of 22 counts of health care fraud in northwest Indiana in 2012. Now he’s out of prison and one of his patients says she can’t believe where NBC 5 and Dateline found him and what he’s doing now.

Some told Stafford that Weinberger did too little time in prison and has shown them no remorse for the needless surgeries he performed to fund his lifestyle of the rich and famous.

Valerie Thomas said her daughter Kayla was only 8 when Weinberger did needless surgery to treat her headaches, but missed the tumor that was the real cause of her symptoms.

Kayla, now 25, has a powerful story of perseverance to share tonight as she reacts to our exclusive pictures showing what Weinberger is up to today.