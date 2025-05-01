Ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan lied repeatedly on stand: feds

Nearly three months after disgraced Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan was convicted of corruption, federal prosecutors have heaped on new public allegations that he lied repeatedly while on the witness stand.

These are not new criminal charges against Madigan, although theoretically they could form the basis for a perjury indictment.

Instead, the lying allegations were filed in an exhaustive prosecution motion aimed at derailing Madigan’s attempt to have the judge overrule jurors and find him not guilty... or give him a new trial entirely.

When Madigan left court after being convicted of numerous felonies in February, he had done something most defendants avoid: he had testified in his own defense.

Based on the outcome alone, with Madigan found guilty on multiple charges, the jury didn't believe him. Now, with this latest filing by federal prosecutors, comes the reason why the jury turned on Madigan: his testimony according to the government was infested by untruths and nothing but untruths, despite his oath to tell the 'truth, so help him God.'

"Although the government’s evidence amply supports the verdict, Madigan’s lies on the witness stand gave the jury additional reason to find that he acted with corrupt intent," according to prosecutors in their response to the former speaker's motion for a new trial or a judge's acquittal.

And not only did Madigan lie on the stand, he lied about the lies, prosecutors argue.

"Madigan’s lies contradicted his own earlier testimony," government attorneys wrote.

Precisely one month from the history-making moment former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan was convicted of corruption, a one-time federal prosecutor tells NBC Chicago that Madigan may end up cleared of all charges. NBC Chicago’s Chuck Goudie reports.

In his role as the longest serving house speaker in Illinois history, prosecutors said that:

"The jury clearly discredited Madigan’s testimony that he never traded official action for private gain and never believed that any company to whom he recommended people intended for him to trade official action." That quid-pro-quo was ultimately the crux of the case and the crimes.

There were lies, upon lies and more lies by Madigan, say prosecutors. Those included lies about what he did, what his top associate and co-defendant did, lies about advice he gave and jobs he obtained for cronies and lies about what he expected in return.

In their filing the government cites Madigan’s lies, false testimony, and carefully concocted stories to sidestep bribery charges. They say he lied overtly, and he lied by omitting certain parts of his testimony that would make him look bad.

After former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan was found guilty in a partial verdict, NBC Chicago's Chuck Goudie takes a look into the generations-old intertwinement between Illinois politics and corruption.

Madigan may be a chronic liar in the eyes of the government, but at the same time prosecutors are inexplicably letting Madigan off the hook from have to forfeit $3.1 million in restitution. In a surprise move the U.S. Attorney has told Madigan’s trial judge they are no longer trying to recoup Madigan’s ill-gotten gains.

The only explanation was prosecutorial "discretion."

Sentencing for Madigan is still set for June 13.