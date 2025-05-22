Elgin Schools District U-46 has confirmed a third teacher was removed from the classroom and placed on administrative leave in the wake of an NBC 5 Investigates report.

All this week, NBC 5 Investigates reported its series "Lessons in Betrayal," which detailed allegations of grooming and teacher misconduct tied to one Chicago public high school: Little Village Lawndale High School.

Our reporting uncovered how at least three of the educators, two of whom resigned from CPS amid misconduct allegations and a third who was later placed under investigation, were all hired by the Elgin School District U-46, raising questions about information sharing and background checks.

U-46 confirmed Thursday morning that teacher Michael Abeja has been removed while the district conducts an internal review.

NBC 5 Investigates first reported earlier this week that Abeja is one of seven teachers who left Chicago Public Schools amid misconduct allegations. In his case, Chicago Public Schools' Office of Inspector General found the allegations that he groomed a student were substantiated.

On his website, Abeja identifies himself as an art educator, photographer, designer, muralist and cinematographer.

He lists his professional experience, including teaching at Larkin High School in Elgin and his previous job working at Infinity High School, one of four schools that make up the Little Village Lawndale High School campus.

What's not listed on his website are Chicago Public School disciplinary records that show he was suspended and pulled from the classroom in June of 2021 amid misconduct allegations.

He was later placed on a Do Not Hire list pending an internal investigation on or about Aug. 27, 2021. Days earlier, he had been hired to be a teacher in Elgin.

Three year later, in October of 2024, CPS' Office of Inspector General completed its investigation into Abeja, where it found "sufficient evidence" that he "groomed an Infinity student for the purpose of committing sexual abuse... ."

The report also notes "there is no allegation or evidence that [the student] and Abeja had any physical contact…."

But the OIG found other students reported feeling "uncomfortable" with comments he made on their Instagram posts. The report notes that Abeja had been communicating with a student, "frequently" inviting them to his home or on nighttime walks, and he commented on their physical appearance.

The report also states he sent memes and messages to a student, including a photo of a cat with the caption "goodnight kisses."

The OIG concluded Abeja's messages "depict classic grooming behaviors...."

He is one of seven teachers or administrators who have resigned or been fired from Little Village High School since 2017.

A man who answered a number listed on Abeja's website hung up when an NBC 5 Investigates reporter identified himself.

As part of our reporting, NBC 5 Investigates interviewed a 2019 graduate from Infinity High School who asked to go by "Michelle."

She said she was interviewed by an investigator with the inspector general's Sexual Allegations Unit about her experience with teachers at the high school.

"When she called, she asked me if I had any, any altercations with, like, other teachers that had the allegations," the former student said. "I did mention to her that Abeja had reached out to me a lot of times. I don't reply, but he still ends up messaging me, sending me reels that are weird."

"Michelle" is the same student we reported earlier this week alleges she had a sexual encounter with former Infinity Principal Charles Smith, weeks after she graduated from Little Village Lawndale High School.

Smith was suspended from his position with the school in February of 2023 and placed on a temporary Do Not Hire list, referred to as a "DPI," that summer, while an investigation into allegations of misconduct was pending, a month before being hired by Elgin schools.

On his application, when Smith was asked if he resigned while a sexual misconduct investigation was pending, he marked "no."

His attorney has previously said that Smith "vehemently denies any allegations," has cooperated with the inspector general's investigation and that "he will be cleared of wrongdoing…."

Elgin School District U-46 notified NBC 5 Investigates that Abeja, Smith and music teacher Hans Krueger were all placed on administrative leave pending an internal review, to include outreach to Chicago Public Schools and state and law enforcement authorities in wake of our reporting.

Our findings raise questions about the timing of these investigations and information sharing between districts.

And there appear to be conflicts between what Chicago Public Schools and the Elgin School District U-46 told us.

Elgin said it conducted background checks and that CPS answered "yes" when they asked if Charles Smith was eligible for rehire around July 20, 2023.

But CPS district's records show that Smith had been placed on a temporary Do Not Hire list – or DPI, essentially Do Not Hire while pending investigation) – weeks earlier on July 5, 2023, while the inspector general's investigation was pending.

A CPS spokeswoman said the district has no record of a Faith's Law request from Elgin School District U-46 concerning Charles Smith.

"Following a review of our records, CPS found no documentation of a request from Elgin related to this employee. CPS processes thousands of background checks annually," the spokeswoman wrote.

Elgin also hired Abeja after he had been suspended by CPS in June of 2021 amid misconduct allegations.

But Abeja’s disciplinary records show he wasn't placed on a temporary Do Not Hire list by CPS until a week after Elgin had hired him around in August of 2021.

CPS' statement went on to state:

"While CPS does not comment on personnel matters or ongoing investigations, the district maintains open lines of communication with school systems across the state when it relates to the safety and well-being of students. Consistent with CPS policies and Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) standards, the (CPS) follows strict protocols for background checks, mandated reporting, and inter-district cooperation when CPS is approached for this information.

CPS is continuously reviewing its practices to ensure that its policies not only meet legal and ethical standards but also reflect a proactive stance on student safety. Should any adjustments to inter-district communication protocols be warranted in light of emerging information, CPS will act accordingly in consultation with legal and educational oversight bodies."

A CPS spokeswoman also said that "the district notifies the Illinois Board of Education (ISBE) whenever an individual with an educator license is designated as a Do Not Hire (DNH). This designation is also documented in the educator’s personnel file to ensure clarity for any future employers conducting reference checks."

Under Faith's law, which went into effect in July 2023, CPS said it notifies any potential employer of any ongoing investigations upon receipt of an Authorization for Release and Former Employer Response Form.