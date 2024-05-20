Dismissed: A 6-month investigation of Chicago sex crime arrests & convictions

NBC 5 Investigates spent six months reviewing police records and examining court documents to find out how often allegations involving sex are never charged, never tried or simply disappear.

We looked at every sex-related arrest by Chicago police from 2018 to 2023 then cross-referenced each with records in Cook County criminal court. Our team read through every narrative in every court case – hundreds of accounts of sex assaults, rapes, incest and other sex-related crimes.

In all, NBC 5 Investigates examined more than 21,000 reported sex crimes over six years and found a small fraction led to an arrest.

Of the few offenders who were convicted, nearly half walked out of court with no prison time or pled down to a charge that did not require them to register as a sex offender.

Dismissed: Behind the NBC 5/Telemundo Chicago investigation

Over the course of a wide variety of stories reported by the NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago investigative teams over recent years, our reporters and producers noticed a recurring theme: Case after case of alleged sexual assault or abuse that never resulted in an arrest, was dismissed in court or was pled down in court to a non-sex conviction, such as battery or disorderly conduct, that bore no indication that someone was initially charged with a sex crime. Read the complete story here.

A six-month investigation found four out of every five people arrested in Chicago for a sexual assault, rape or other sex-related crime get their sex charges dismissed. The findings are disturbing on a topic that is difficult to talk about but so important to be informed. NBC 5 Investigates' Bennett Haeberle reports.

Dismissed part 1: Thousands of sexual assault cases die each year inside Chicago’s justice system

Thousands of sexual assault cases never saw an arrest, never made it to court or were dismissed once they got there, a six-month investigation of sex crimes reported to police revealed. Read the full story here.

