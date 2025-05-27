The list of legal perks is growing for one of El Chapo’s sons, who is being prosecuted on federal charges in Chicago.

Joaquin Guzman Lopez, who has been in custody for more than two years in a federal drug trafficking case in Chicago, will not face the death penalty according to federal prosecutors.

Avoiding capital punishment by lethal injection is the latest benefit that appears to be tied to Chapo’s kin entertaining cooperation plea bargain deals with the United States government. There was no official explanation for removing the death penalty from the table in a brief court filing obtained by NBC Chicago.

The filing merely says that “if the defendant is convicted, the government will not seek a sentence of death.” It was submitted to Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman by Andrew Boutros, the newly installed U.S. Attorney in the Northern District of Illinois.

Seventeen members of El Chapo's family have defected from Mexico to the United States. NBC Chicago's Chuck Goudie reports.

“We’re pleased with the decision not to seek the death penalty, as it’s the correct one” Guzman Lopez’s attorney Jeffrey Lichtman told NBC Chicago. “We have no plea agreement with the government and it’s (sic) decision not to seek the death penalty will not part (sic) of any future agreement either, assuming we reach such agreement.”

The New York City-based criminal defense attorney currently represents El Chapo and his sons, who were all charged in Chicago federal cases.

El Chapo’s four sons took the helm of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel when their father was locked up for life in a U.S. prison. Although the death toll specifically from Sinaloa cartel killings is not broken out by Mexican authorities, there have been more than 400,000 drug cartel related murders there in the past 20 years-and Sinaloa is considered one of the most bloodthirsty illicit drug organizations in that nation.

Violence regularly spills onto American streets, especially where Sinaloa operatives are active. In Chicago it is estimated that Sinaloa drugs account for 80% of all street drugs sold.

Guzman Lopez, 38, initially received special treatment last October when he was moved from the MCC-Chicago to an unnamed facility with better living conditions.

Two weeks ago, as NBC Chicago first reported, 17 other relatives of El Chapo’s were whisked into the United States from Mexico as part of a plea arrangement underway for a second son Ovidio Guzman, who is also being prosecuted in Chicago and still being held at the MCC.