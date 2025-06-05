Deportation Express: What's behind Chicago immigration arrests?

When Immigration and Customs Enforcement shows up and agents place people in handcuffs, the typical explanation from ICE is that there is a final order from a judge and the person being taken away hasn't complied with that order.

That appears to have been the case yesterday in Chicago, although ICE officials have provided no details.

But how does it get to this point? And why yesterday?

When ICE officers deploy with arrest paperwork, it is usually the end of the process for whoever is named and pictured. Agency officials say those who were brought in Wednesday in Chicago had a final court order in their name, signed by an immigration judge.

In most cases, that is the last step before a person is sent out of Chicago to a deportation center and then out of the United States to their homeland.

Investigators said an ICE arrest usually comes after someone with a long-expired visa has stopped participating in their own immigration proceedings.

An 18-minute ice video-produced during the Biden administration in Spanish and English describes the immigration court process. It is a process that begins with a federal government form known as an NTA, or Notice to Appear. Authorities emphasize that not appearing many results in expulsion under the law.

"It is very important that you attend every scheduled hearing,” ICE attorney Camilo Rodriguez said. “The law says that the immigration judge must order you removed from the United States if you received proper noticed of your hearing and you did not appear at the scheduled date and time. Do not be late."

The process of being cited, handcuffed and sent out of the country is carved out in U.S. immigration laws and in practice.

The deportation express is usually not swift, but most often involves someone overstaying their U.S. visa; creating what ICE calls an "unlawful presence." That makes a person subject to a removal proceeding.

They first receive a NTA, prior to an administrative hearing that can result in a removal order, especially for those who don't show up.

Individuals who are deported may be allowed to reapply for a visa, but depending on how long their visa was expired while staying in the U.S., it may take years for them to become legally eligible.

Those who have ignored their expired visa and shunned administrative orders to appear in immigration court may be denied entry for three-to-10 years, or even face permanent expulsion in the most egregious cases and be barred from ever legally reentering the U.S.