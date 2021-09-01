COPA Releases Video Showing Moments Before Fatal Police Shooting in Calumet City

Chicago's police oversight agency on Wednesday released video showing the moments before officers fatally shot a man wanted for murder in suburban Calumet City earlier this year.

The shooting took place at around 3:15 p.m. on July 27 in the 1600 block of Sibley Boulevard, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said in a statement.

COPA said the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force were attempting to serve an arrest warrant for Losardo Lucas, who was wanted on charges stemming from a homicide in Chicago.

"As officers approached, Mr. Lucas reached for a firearm, at which point members of the Task Force officers opened fire, fatally striking Mr. Lucas," COPA said.

Illinois State Police said at the time of the shooting that officers recovered two firearms from Lucas at the scene.

Chicago police said in 2019 that Lucas, 55, was wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred in September 2016.

Chicago police said Lucas had previously been convicted of murder and two warrants had been issued for his arrest: one from the Cook County Sheriff's Office for a home invasion and another from Calumet City police for a traffic offense.

COPA said the task force attempting to arrest Lucas in July included a member of CPD's Fugitive Apprehension Unit, which is why the Chicago police oversight agency opened an investigation into the officer's use of force.

COPA's investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, the agency said, encouraging members of the public who may have witnessed the incident to call 312-746-3609.