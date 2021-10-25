Cook County Sheriff to Update on Effort to Identify John Wayne Gacy's Unnamed Victims

Note: The news conference can be watched live in the video player above beginning at around 12 p.m.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is set to deliver an update Monday on the ongoing effort to identify the unnamed victims of infamous serial killer John Wayne Gacy.

Sheriff Tom Dart is scheduled to hold a news conference at 12 p.m. at the Sheriff's Police headquarters in suburban Maywood, his office said. The news conference can be watched live in the video player above.

Dart will provide an update on the ongoing investigation alongside the DNA Doe Project, an organization dedicated to identifying remains using genetic genealogy.

Gacy was arrested in December 1978 after Des Plaines police, investigating the disappearance of a teenager, led them to Gacy's home in unincorporated Norwood Park Township.

Investigators eventually found 29 bodies buried on Gacy's property, most in the crawl space beneath his home. Authorities also found four other bodies that had been thrown from the I-55 bridge over the Des Plaines River.

Gacy was eventually brought to trial in February 1980 and convicted of 33 murders after less than two hours of jury deliberations. He was executed on May 10, 1994.

Dart reopened the case in 2011. Since then, two of the bodies have been identified while six others remain nameless.